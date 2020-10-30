Juventus and Maurizio Sarri reported to be close to an agreement

Sky Sports Italia is reporting that Juventus and Maurizio Sarri are set to reach an agreement over the termination of his contract as early as today.

The Italian was fired as the manager of the Bianconeri this summer and he has been replaced by Andrea Pirlo.

However, as it is customary, he is still an employee of the Italian champions and he will need to terminate his contract with them or wait until it expires before he can take up another job.

Despite firing Sarri, the club has kept him on their payroll until his deal expires. However, this arrangement also stops the former Chelsea manager from getting a new job and the Bianconeri will have to release him before that happen.

Sky Italia claims that the manager wants a return to the dugout and he does have offers for his signature from some teams, so he has been in talks with Juve over the termination of his deal.

The report claims that the recent talks between him and the club have been progressive and both parties will likely reach an agreement soon.

Sarri was hired by Juve last summer from Chelsea and the club had hoped that he would do better than his predecessor in the Champions League.

However, his team were eliminated by Lyon in the Round of 16.