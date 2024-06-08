Weston McKennie looks set to leave Juventus this summer as he and the club cannot agree on a new deal.

The American had his best season with the club in the last campaign after nearly leaving last summer.

He was one of Max Allegri’s go-to men who always delivered when he played, which should have made the club eager to keep him.

With Allegri gone, Juve does not seem interested in doing much to keep McKennie, and this is reflected in their contract offer.

The Old Lady is offering Adrien Rabiot around 7.5 million euros to stay. They have also offered a new deal to McKennie, but Calciomercato reveals it is worth just 2.5 million euros per season.

This is the same salary he earns now, and Juve wants him to continue taking home the same pay, but McKennie is uninterested.

The American midfielder is now set to leave the Bianconeri if a good offer arrives, and Juve could also use him as a sweetener in their bid to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Unai Emery does not want to lose the Brazilian, but he is open to the idea of working with McKennie.

Juve FC Says

McKennie deserves a better deal on the back of the season that he has just had.

Players will feel better if they are rewarded for having a good season, and his teammates will also expect him to earn a better contract because of his performances last term.