Weston McKennie’s contract expires in 2025, so Juventus should be eager to sign the midfielder to a new deal as soon as possible.

The American has been one of the most improved players at the club this season and continues to perform well on the pitch.

Juve is impressed with his performance this campaign, and the Bianconeri would love to keep him.

However, the departure of Max Allegri has introduced more uncertainty at the club regarding the future of some players.

Juve has been in preliminary talks over a new deal for the American, but the Bianconeri and the midfielder have two obstacles to overcome.

The first is that McKennie must lower his current salary in line with the club’s latest plans to reduce costs.

Secondly, he needs to understand his role under the new manager before committing his future to the club or deciding to leave, Il Bianconero reveals.

McKennie has looked revived this season, but it could also be because the team has generally been in poor shape.

We have several players who have performed below expectations, so the American midfielder deserves credit for his fine performances so far.

However, we need to wait for the next manager to determine if he is a part of his plans before we proceed.