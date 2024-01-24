Weston McKennie has experienced a remarkable turnaround in his career at Juventus this season. Just twelve months ago, he was on a plane to the Premier League, set to spend the second half of the season with Leeds United. The initial plan was for him to stay at Leeds at the end of the loan spell, but the team’s relegation made that impossible.

Returning to Juventus in the summer, McKennie found himself on the transfer list. However, after an impressive pre-season in the USA, he regained his place in the Juventus team. He has now become one of the first names on the team sheet, and there is no longer talk of selling him.

Juventus is now focused on the future and has initiated preliminary talks with McKennie’s representatives regarding a contract extension. According to Calciomercato, both parties are making good progress in the negotiations, aiming to finalise the contract extension before the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has deserved a new deal more than most of the players at Juve this term.

He has been sensational in some games, and if we do not get him on a new deal, offers could flood in for his signature in the summer.