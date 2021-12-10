Juventus and midfield flop agrees on his future

Juventus has made some bad signings in recent seasons, but only a few come close to Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman has been in poor form since he has been in Turin but always performs for the Wales national team.

The current Juventus squad has too many underperforming stars, and some have to leave the club.

Ramsey might be the first as a new report claims his agent and the club have just met.

Football Italia says they met yesterday and have decided he needs to find a new club.

However, contrary to some reports which claimed his current deal could be terminated, the report maintains that it is not an option.

Juve is open to allowing him to leave on loan next month, but the prospective club must pay his salary.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey is one player holding Juve back in this campaign. A look at our squad list would easily suggest we can beat any team in Italy.

However, most of the players are simply too bad to be around the team.

It would be hard to sign suitable replacements next month, but offloading the former Arsenal man would be a nice first step in clearing the deck.