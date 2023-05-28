While the two old rivals are preparing to lock horns this evening, Juventus and Milan often end up crossing paths in the transfer market, battling it out for common targets.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri are both keeping tabs on Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard spent two spells in Turin, the first between 2014 and 2016 (scoring 27 goals from 92 appearances, and the more recent ensuing between 2020 and 2022 (32 goals from 93 outings).

By the end of last season, Juventus weren’t willing to pay 35 million euros to maintain the 30-year-old on a permanent basis, so he returned to Atletico Madrid.

But as the source explains, Morata isn’t a starter in Diego Simeone’s pecking order, despite scoring 15 goals across all competitions this season.

The striker’s current deal expires in 2024 and Milan are reportedly the favorites to secure his signature. The Rossoneri are looking to bolster their aging frontline which currently features Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, alongside the disappointing Divock Origi.

Juve FC say

The Diavolo also have the upper hand in the Champions League race, which could tip the scale in their favor. Nonetheless, Morata has often pledged his allegiance to the Old Lady, even after leaving the club.

But if Juventus can’t forge a convincing offer then we can’t fault him if he decides to pursue a new adventure in Milano.