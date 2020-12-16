Juventus and Milan battling for promising American

Reports in the USA via Calciomercato says that Milan and Juventus are battling for the signature of the American teenager, Bryan Reynolds.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the top young players in the MLS where he plays for FC Dallas.

His fine performances for them has caught the attention of top European sides.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has prompted European scouts to pay attention to the North American market and Reynolds might become the next young American based player to move to Europe.

The report says that Juventus is so keen to land him that they are willing to pay 5 million euros for his signature.

The Bianconeri signed Weston McKennie on-loan as their first American recruit in the summer and he has been a key member of their team.

They are expected to make his loan deal from Schalke 04 permanent, and he might help them to convince Reynolds that a move to Turin is the best for his career.

Texas-born Reynolds played 19 times and provided 3 assists for FC Dallas in the 2020 MLS season.

Having been the club’s youngest ever homegrown player when he first signed for them in 2016, he is expected to make the move across to Europe when the January transfer window reopens.