Juventus and Milan clubs set a trend not seen since the 1940s

Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are three of the finest clubs in Italy historically and they have consistently delivered top performances domestically and in European competitions.

However, their domestic campaign this time has been far from ideal and all three seem to have problems at the same time.

If Juventus’ deducted 15 league points are reinstated, they will be second on the league table, but the Bianconeri are currently in midtable.

Inter and Milan are also not doing much better as they sit 4th and 5th on the league standings after 29 matches.

A report on Calciomercato reveals it is the first time since the 1940s that at least one of them has not been inside the Italian top three.

As the country’s best clubs in terms of reputation, their standing here shows that Serie A has become more competitive and unpredictable.

Juve FC Says

We have had a better season than our league standing is projecting and we hope the points deducted are overturned.

If that happens, we could finish inside the top four and do not have to win the Europa League to reach the Champions League.

We have to consider our remaining games of the term as finals and win every one of them if we seriously want to win a trophy.