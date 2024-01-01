Juventus and Milan are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the services of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old has been a stalwart at the back for the Cherries, having joined the club in 2019.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Englishman could be set for a new adventure.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri have both been keeping tabs on the player for quite some time.

Nevertheless, the source believes that a January transfer remains unlikely, as Bournemouth are determined to keep the player until the end of the season.

Therefore, the two Serie A giants will have to wait for the summer before attempting to strike a deal with the player who would become a free agent.

Lloyd essentially plays as a central defender but can also cover at left-back.

Juventus have been lacking a genuine left-footed centre-back since the departure of Giorgio Chiellini in 2022.

Max Allegri tried to deploy Alex Sandro in that role, but the results haven’t always been convincing.

So it remains to be seen if Kelly would be willing to join a growing number of English players who currently ply their trade on Italian soil, the likes of Tammy Abraham, Chris Smalling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The defender made 10 appearances across all competitions this season, but is currently nursing an injury.

He previously represented England at the U20 and U21 levels but has yet to make his senior international debut.