Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could be available on a free transfer this summer, with Juventus, Inter and Milan keeping close tabs on the situation.

The Frenchman rose to fame during his ten-year stint at Real Madrid. He plied his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a host of trophies in the process before moving to Old Trafford in 2021.

However, the 31-year-old’s time with the Red Devils hasn’t been prosperous thus far.

So according to The Mirror via TuttoJuve, the two parties could end their collaboration at the end of the season.

Varane’s contract with Man Utd will expire in June, while the source believes that the two parties are unlikely to find an agreement over an extension.

Therefore, the 2018 World Cup winner could test the free market in the summer, a prospect that raised several eyebrows in the Italian peninsula.

As the report tells it, Juventus will inquire about the possibility of bringing Varane to Serie A.

However, the Bianconeri won’t be alone in the race, as Inter and their crosstown rivals Milan are also interested in the notion.

Nevertheless, this might not be an easy mission given the player’s hefty salary. He currently commends circe 17 million pounds per year as a gross salary.

This season, the French centre-back has made 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring a single goal in the process.

The defender is currently out of action due to a muscular injury, missing his club’s last four Premier League contests.