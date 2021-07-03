Juventus and Milan duo won’t get discount on young Serie A star

As is the case in every major tournament, football fans all around the world get to discover some up-and-coming stars.

Following his great strike against Russia, Mikkel Damsgaard made a name for himself on the European scene, and he continues to play an important role in Denmark’s remarkable run at Euro 2020.

However, all the big boys in Serie A already had the young Dane on their wish-list following his impressive season at Sampdoria.

According to Calciomercato, the 21-year-old is being tracked by Juventus, Milan and Inter, but the Blucerchiati are unwilling to offer a discount on his current valuation.

The report claims that any club that hopes to land Damsgaard this summer, will have to pay at least 25 million euros in order to convince Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero.

The youngster only completed his move to the Ligurian side last summer, who paid around 6 millions to secure his services from Nordsjaelland.

Therefore, the blue and white side would be set to make a huge profit if the Bianconeri – or one of their rivals – end up meeting their asking price.

The Denmark international is primarily a left winger, but can also play as an attacking midfielder, as well as a central midfielder.

Last season, Damsgaard made 35 Serie A appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

The young man celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday with the best possible manner, as his national team secured their spot in the semi finals of the European Championship with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.