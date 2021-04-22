“Juventus and Milan have not left” Perez says Juventus is still a member of Super League

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez insists that Juventus is still a member of the European Super League even though the project has been suspended.

The proposal for the competition saw six teams from England and three each from Spain and Italy agree to develop a new competition to rival the Champions League.

There was an outcry from fans around the world which forced some of the teams to back out of the agreement.

All the English teams have left and Inter Milan has also backed out of the proposal.

Juventus and Milan released statements, but it is noted that they didn’t exactly say they had pulled out of the agreement.

Perez appears to confirm that both teams are still very interested in the competition and haven’t left.

He added that the English teams were a victim of a campaign against the proposal and one of them was never really convinced about it in the first place.

“Juventus and Milan have not left, while Barcelona are thinking about it. Maybe we can change the project a bit with the top four in Spain,” Real Madrid and Super League President Perez told El Larguero via Football Italia.

“The important thing is that the big teams play each other so that the kids will watch football.

“The biggest clubs maintain football, it always has been like this. Cristiano against Messi was great, not just for Madrid and Barcelona, but for Spanish football, and football in general.

“We are just working on saving football, after this pandemic. Madrid income falling from €900m to €600m this year. We have worked very hard on something that would satisfy everyone, and we did expect such a response,” he insisted.

“I am a bit sad. We have been working for three years on this project, on fighting the current financial situation in Spanish football. It is easy to understand, you cannot touch La Liga, so you look for more money midweek, and the Champions League format is obsolete.

“There was a campaign, totally manipulated, that we were going to finish the national leagues. That we were ending football, it was terrible.

“There was someone in the English clubs who did not have much interest. That started to affect the others. There was fear. One of the English clubs was never really convinced.

“The English clubs tried to do something, but they were being told they were killing football. But there is no other solution than the Super League. Or somebody invents something else.