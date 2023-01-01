Between 2016 and 2021, Rodrigo De Paul established himself as one of the most exciting midfielders in Serie A. Naturally, his exploits caught the attention of the traditional Italian giants, but it was Atletico Madrid who eventually won the race for his services.

Although the Argentine hasn’t been able to showcase his best levels in Diego Simeone’s side, his World Cup heroics served as a stern reminder for his vast talent.

So according to TuttoJuve, Juventus and Milan have revived their interest in De Paul, but are facing competition from Aston Villa who are looking to bolster Unai Emery’s squad with top class talent.

The source claims that the 28-year-old would be in favor of a return to Serie A, however, the Villains are the ones who have the necessary financial means to pull off a January transfer.

This season, the former Udinese man has contributed with one goal and an assist in 12 LaLiga appearances. He also has one strike to his name in five Champions League outings.

With his contract at Atletico running until 2026, De Paul surely won’t come cheap, especially after playing an important role in the Albiceleste’s World Cup winning campaign.

At this point, Juventus can only hope to secure a loan deal with an option to buy (similar to Alvaro Morata’s transfer) if they truly intend to secure the coup. Nonetheless, a new midfielder isn’t exactly a priority for the Bianconeri at the moment.