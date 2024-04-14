Juventus and Milan are both reportedly interested in the services of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old developped within the ranks of Bayern Munich before getting his breakthrough at Southampton.

This prompted a move to Spurs in 2020 where he established himself as a pillar in the middle of the park, especially under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

Nevertheless, the Dane’s role in North London has been significantly reduced since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as Spurs manager. The Australian coach prefers other options in the double-pivot, mainly Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Therefore, Hojbjerg and Tottehnam are looking to part ways in the summer, raising some eyebrows in the Italian peninsula.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Milan have entered the fray for the midfielder who’s been on the Bianconeri’s radar for quite some time.

Juventus were heavily linked with the player ahead and during the January transfer session, but never made a concrete approach.

So it remains to be seen if the situation will change in the summer, especially with the midfielder’s price tag significantly dropping.

With the Dane’s contract expiring in 2025, Spurs have reportedly set their asking price at 20 million euros.

This season, Hojbjerg has made 34 appearances across all competitions, but with the vast majority coming as a second-half substitute.

The midfielder is also vastly experienced on the international level, earning 75 caps for Denmark’s first team. He scored eight international goals in the process.