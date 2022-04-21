Juventus and Milan linked with rising Serie A defender

Since the start of the season, Arthur Theate has caught the eye with his impressive performances on his debut season in Serie A.

The young Belgian developed in the academies of Genk and Standard Liege before joining KV Oostende on a free transfer in 2020.

Last summer, Bologna signed him on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the Rossoblu will be more than happy to buy his outrights for 6 million euros, as they will be in line to make a serious profit whenever they decide the sell him.

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, Milan and Juventus are both keeping tabs on Theate, while Bologna will ask for a figure between 15 and 20 millions to release their prized asset.

The 21-year-old is a left-footed center back who thrived as a part of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s three-man backline. The Belgian is particularly strong in the air and is able to make runs forward in support of the attack.

This season, he has thus far contributed in two goals and one assist in his 26 Serie A appearances.

Juve FC say

Young, strong and athletic. We can easily understand why two of Italy’s big boys would be interested in the services of the Rossoblu’s up-and-coming defender.

Moreover, Milan and Juventus could both bid farewell to their respective captains (Alessio Romagnoli and Giorgio Chiellini) who both happen to be left-footed center backs.

Therefore, Theate would fit the bill for both sides, so we shouldn’t be surprised if a tug of war ensues next summer for the youngster’s signature.