Although it’s still early days, but all signs indicate that Nicolò Zaniolo’s transfer saga could be one of the longest soap operas of the summer.

This one has it all. A young and talented player with a charismatic character, complicated contract negotiations and some interesting suitors waiting in the wings.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Roma directors held a meeting with the player’s representatives, but the agreement over a contract renewal remains far fetched.

Hence, the complex situation between the 22-year-old and the Giallorossi could prompt a summer sale. The Italian’s current deal runs until 2024, and the club wants to maximize on the profit.

Therefore, Juventus and Milan have reportedly received a boost, with the two Serie A giants being the most renowned suitors of the former Inter and Fiorentina youngster.

The source adds that the Bianconeri have identified Zaniolo as a priority in this summer transfer market alongside Paul Pogba, and Federico Cherubini could soon launch an onslaught on the Roma star.

Juve FC say

While Angel Di Maria remains reluctant to join, focusing on a younger and hungrier alternative would be the right thing to do for Juventus.

At this point, Zaniolo might just be the best available profile to bolster the right flank, knowing that the versatile player can also occupy other roles on the pitch.

The question remains whether the Old Lady will be able to gather enough funds to come forwards with a convincing proposal or fall short in her quest.