Juventus and Milan to duel for Ligue 1 winner liked by Allegri

Whether on the field or in the transfer market, the rivalry between Juventus and Milan is a never-ending one.

This summer, the two Italian giants might once again cross paths on the market while pursuing a common target.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, the two Serie A sides could clash heads as they battle for the services of Renato Sanches.

The source adds that the Rossoneri tried to secure a deal for the Lille star in January, but it never materialized.

By the end of the campaign, Stefano Pioli’s side could bid farewell to Franck Kessié who’s likely to leave on a free transfer. Therefore, Paolo Maldini will be adamant on signing a quality replacement.

But according to JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is also a fan of the Portuguese star, mostly due to his tactical adaptability which allows him to feature in different roles (including a deep-lying playmaker and a box-to-box midfielder).

The 24-year-old rose to the scene as a teenager in Benfica, but his experience at Bayern Munich proved to be a disappointing one.

Nevertheless, Sanches rebounded with a switch to Lille. Last season, he led his side towards a shocking Ligue 1 triumph at the expense of Paris Saint Germain.

This term, he contributed in a single and five assists in 17 league appearances so far. The Portugal international has a contract that ties him to Lille until 2023.