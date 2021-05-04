Juventus and Milan to duel for up-and-coming striker

Whilst Juventus fans have become familiar with Gianluca Scamacca – who was linked with a move to Turin last January – their rivals are reportedly tracking the 22-year-old as well.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri could end up competing with Milan for the young striker’s services.

The Italian’s contract is owned by Sassuolo, but he’s spending the current season playing for Genoa on loan.

Although his start to the campaign was a relatively slow one, his performances have improved recently.

Despite participating in just one half against both Spezia and Lazio, he managed to score two goals (and a half one as the source describes it, in a reference to his role in Adam Marusic’s own goal).

At the moment, the bomber wants to focus on mathematically securing the Grifone’s stay in Serie A for next season, which could happen with a win against his parent club next weekend.

Whilst Davide Ballardini would love to keep the player at Genoa for an additional period, his valuation makes it an almost impossible prospect.

The Neroverdi will be asking for 25 million euros for whoever wishes to sign the player next summer, and it remains to be seen whether Juventus or Milan will be willing step up for it.

The Roma native has participated in 24 Serie A matches this season, scoring 7 goals and providing two assists in the process.