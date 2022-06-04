Zaniolo
Juventus and Milan to duel for young Italian star

June 4, 2022 - 10:30 pm

Despite having contrasting campaigns, Juventus and Milan still end up overlapping on the transfer market.

The Rossoneri ended an eleven-year drought by lifting the Scudetto trophy last month, while the Bianconeri finished in a disappointing 4th place.

Yet, both Serie A giants will be looking to strengthen their squads this summer. The Italian champions need to add new players to make their squad competitive in all competitions, while the Turin-based club have to raise the quality of the team following two underwhelming seasons.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Milan could battle for the services of Nicolò Zaniolo.

The young Italian currently earns 2.5 million euros per season at Roma, and is obviously adamant on raising the figure, even if it means leaving the Eternal City.

Therefore, the Giallorossi could be open for a sale if the winger doesn’t put his signature on a new contract. His current deal expires in 2024, thus, this could be the right timing to sell in order to collect a decent profit.

Moreover, the source explains why Inter would also be interested in the situation. Zaniolo left the Nerazzurri towards the Italian capital in 2018 as an exchange pawn for Radja Nainggolan. His valuation at the time was as low as 4.5 millions.

However, the Beneamata are entitled for a 15% share from a future sale. Therefore, if Roma sells Zaniolo for 50 millions, then Inter would receive 7.5 millions in windfall.

The 23-year-old endured a season filled with ups and downs under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage, but he surely ended it on a fabulous note after scoring the winner in the Europa Conference League.

