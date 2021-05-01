Juventus and Milan will battle for top Serie A star

When Juventus take on Udinese on Sunday evening, they will find one of their transfer targets within Luca Gotti’s starting formation.

The man in question in none other that Rodrigo De Paul, who is the absolute star of the Zebrette.

Besides being the captain and the playmaker of the Udine club, the Argentine is currently the top goal-scorer as well as the best assist provider for his side this season.

The 26-year-old has contributed in 8 goals and 8 assists in his 31 appearances in Serie A this term.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady won’t be alone in the race for the player’s signature, as another top Italian club has reportedly entered the frame.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), Milan are also hoping to secure the signature of the Udinese star.

The Rossoneri could be set to lose the services of Hakan Calhanoglu whose contract is about to expire by the end of the season, and therefore a new playmaker is needed at the San Siro.

The source adds that directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara will have difficulties in meeting the valuation set by Udinese for De Paul – 40 million euros – but will try to lower it by including some of their players in exchange.

The three Milan players mentioned by the report are Petter Hauge, Tommaso Pobega (currently on loan at Spezia) and Marco Brescianini (on loan at Entella).

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in what is expected to be a complicated transfer saga for next summer.