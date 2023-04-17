This season, Rasmus Hojlund has cemented himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The Danish striker is only 20 years of age but has already locked a starting berth at Atalanta, overtaking the likes of Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel in the Gian Piero Gasperini’s pecking order.

According to Corriere di Bergamo via ilBianconero, Juventus, Inter and Milan are all keeping tabs on Hojlund. However, the three Italian giants will struggle to meet Atalanta’s hefty asking price.

While the Orobici have secured his services last summer from Sturm Graz for 17 million euros, they’re planning to make an immense windfall if they were to sell him in the upcoming transfer session.

The source believes that the young bomber would only leave Bergamo for at least 65 million euros.

This season, Hojlund has scored seven Serie A goals and provided his teammates with three assists in 25 appearances thus far. His contract with La Dea runs until 2027.

Juve FC say

Based on the figures mentioned above, it’s safe to say that the youngster’s future could be far away from Italian football, as not even the biggest Serie A clubs would be able to afford his services.

Hence, Atalanta will either sell him abroad – most likely to a rich Premier League club – or maintain his services for another year or two.