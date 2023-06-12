Juventus and Milik not over yet: The latest on the negotiations with Marseille

Last summer, Arkadiusz Milik made the switch from Olympique Marseille to Juventus on loan for two million euros with a right-to-buy clause set at 7 million.

Following an impressive start to the season, the player’s redemption was thought to be a foregone conclusion, especially for such a bargain price.

However, the 29-year-old suffered a dip in form following his return from an injury sustained in January, while the club’s financial troubles are forcing them to cut their spending.

Therefore, the Bianconeri haven’t exercised their right to buy the Polish striker who will now return to Southern France.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus haven’t completely abandoned their hopes of signing Milik.

As the source explains, Max Allegri remains a keen admirer of the former Napoli striker. So as long as the 55-year-old remains at the helm, the Pole will have an ally in Turin.

The report believes that Juventus are hoping to strike another loan deal, but Marseille didn’t appreciate the proposal.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could move to an alternative plan which could possibly include players as exchange bargains.

Last season, Milik scored nine goals for Juventus across all competitions (seven in Serie A and two in the Champions League) while also contributing with a single assist.

Moreover, he scored a last-gasp winner against Salernitana which was scandalously disallowed by VAR who failed to spot Antonio Candreva whose position clearly put Leonardo Bonucci onside.