Napoli launched a surprise move for Arthur Melo yesterday as the Brazilian searched for a new club, which came as a pleasant surprise for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been eager to ensure that Arthur leaves permanently after his loan spell at Fiorentina last season.

He performed well for La Viola, but surprisingly, they did not make his transfer permanent after a new manager took over.

The midfielder has been informed that he is not part of Thiago Motta’s plans at the Allianz Stadium and must find a new team.

However, there was a shortage of suitors until Napoli showed interest after Brighton decided against selling Billy Gilmour to them.

The Partenopei want to sign Arthur on an initial loan deal with no purchase option, and Juve is willing to agree to that.

However, the Old Lady wants Napoli to cover his entire salary, which they are reluctant to do.

This is holding up the move as both clubs negotiate a share of the Brazilian’s wages, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Juve is willing to compromise, but they will not finalise the deal if the terms do not suit them.

Juve FC Says

We need to offload Arthur today, which might require us to compromise for the move to happen.