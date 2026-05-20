Federico Chiesa is expected to return to Serie A after spending two seasons in the Premier League with Liverpool, with the Reds now reportedly open to allowing the attacker to leave during the summer transfer window.

Juventus have been attempting to bring Chiesa back to the club since the January transfer window, although Liverpool were previously unwilling to sanction his departure despite his limited involvement with the team.

During his time in England, Chiesa has only made a small number of appearances for Liverpool, even though many of the injury concerns that affected earlier stages of his career are now believed to be behind him.

Juventus interested in reunion

Luciano Spalletti is understood to be a strong admirer of the attacker and previously relied heavily on him during his spell in charge of the Italian national team, believing he can still get the best out of the player.

Juventus had Chiesa in their squad for four seasons before eventually selling him to Liverpool, with recurring fitness issues playing a role in the club’s decision at the time.

Now, with the winger potentially available again, Juventus are considering a move to reunite him with Spalletti as part of their plans for next season.

Napoli enter the race

However, Juventus are not alone in the pursuit of the Italian international, with Napoli also showing strong interest in bringing him back to Serie A before the new campaign begins.

According to Tuttojuve, Napoli are currently one of Chiesa’s main suitors in Italy and are prepared to compete strongly with Juventus in an effort to secure his signature this summer.

The growing interest from both clubs is expected to create an intense transfer battle, with Chiesa’s future