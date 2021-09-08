Juventus and Napoli pay charter flight to transport their South American stars back

Juventus and Napoli might be serious rivals and they will even face each other in Serie A this weekend, but they will partner each other to bring their players back from South America this week.

The Bianconeri and the Partenopei have interest in World Cup qualifying matches taking place in the Americas with Juan Cuadrado and David Ospina set to partake in Colombia’s match against Chile on Thursday.

Their participation in that game means they will unlikely play in the Serie A game this weekend.

However, their clubs still want them back in Italy as soon as possible and Calciomercato reports that Juve, Napoli, Inter Milan and some other European clubs, including Genk have combined to charter a flight that will take their players from South America to Paris.

They will reach France on Friday before taking another flight that will take them to their different destinations around Europe.

The report says Juve will already be in Naples when the players arrive and Cuadrado will join them in their hotel ahead of the Napoli match.

After such a long flight back to Italy, the Colombian will unlikely play any part in the match as he would need as much rest as he can get.