Juventus and Newcastle United could engage in a sensational transfer deal this month as clubs across Europe work to strengthen their squads before the transfer window closes. The Bianconeri have been active in this window, and their latest reported plans could further excite their fans.

Juventus have long admired Sandro Tonali, dating back to his time in Serie A before his move to Newcastle United. The Italian midfielder has become a key player for the Magpies, contributing to their impressive performances and helping the team achieve notable unbeaten runs. Despite his importance, Newcastle reportedly do not consider Tonali untouchable, leaving the door open for a potential transfer back to Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are exploring the possibility of a swap deal involving Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder, who has underperformed for Juventus since his arrival, is no stranger to Premier League football, having previously thrived in England. His familiarity with the competition could make him an appealing prospect for Newcastle, who are reportedly considering bolstering their midfield options this January.

While the idea of adding Tonali to their squad is undoubtedly attractive for Juventus, the transfer could present challenges. Tonali appears to be enjoying his time in England, and convincing him to return to Italy may not be straightforward. One significant factor will be matching or potentially increasing his current salary, as Newcastle are known for offering competitive wages to their players.

For Juventus, acquiring a player of Tonali’s calibre would be a significant boost to their midfield, as they continue their push to stabilise and improve their form this season. Fans of the Bianconeri will be watching closely to see if the club can pull off this ambitious move.

On the other hand, Newcastle could benefit from adding Douglas Luiz, a player with proven Premier League experience and the ability to adapt quickly to Eddie Howe’s system. A swap deal might ultimately serve the interests of both clubs, but time will tell whether such a high-profile exchange materialises.