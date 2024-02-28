Giorgio Scalvini has emerged as a highly coveted talent among top clubs worldwide, drawing interest from various quarters. The defender, a key player for Atalanta, is reportedly being pursued by several clubs, creating a competitive market for his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

While Atalanta values Scalvini highly, they are known to be open to selling their players if the right conditions are met. Tuttojuve reports that the club is content to keep him but has set an asking price for his signature. If a serious suitor emerges, Atalanta is willing to entertain offers starting at 50 million euros.

Despite interest from Juventus, Inter Milan, and other Serie A clubs, Tuttojuve suggests that meeting Atalanta’s asking price could be a challenge for these Italian clubs. Consequently, it is hinted that Scalvini is likely to leave Serie A at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a talented boy and obviously one of the finest youngsters in Serie A now, but he is too inexperienced to command such a fee.

Unfortunately, while we think he is not worth that fee, another club could step up their interest and pay even more to sign him in the summer.