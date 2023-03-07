Since the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus have been lacking a natural left-footed centre-back, prompting Max Allegri to switch Alex Sandro to a deeper role.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian’s conversion remains a mere stop-gap, and the management must address this issue in the upcoming transfer market.

According to Calciomercato.it, a new opportunity has arisen from England, as Aymeric Laporte and Manchester City are set to part ways this summer.

As the source explains, the 28-year-old has recently fallen down in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order. The manager is now granting more playing time for Nathan Aké and new arrival Manuel Akanji, while Ruben Dias remains the cornerstone of the backline.

Moreover, the Catalan gaffer also has England international John Stones amongst the ranks, and is reportedly gunning for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol in the summer.

Therefore, the report claims that Juventus, Roma and Inter are all exploring the enticing possibility of signing Laporte. Moreover, Barcelona could also enter the fray for the defender, while a return to Athletic Bilbao is also on the cards.

The defender currently pockets 7 million euros per season for his services at the Etihad Stadium, and has a contract that runs until 2025.

Nonetheless, the source notes that Juventus would be able to pounce on the Growth Decree (which allows Italian clubs to save 50% on taxes when signing players from abroad) to match his current salary, while the Citizens’ plans to sign Gvardiol could prompt a desperate attempt to sell Laporte, even for a cut-price.