Palermo is pushing to sign Filippo Ranocchia from Juventus and terminate his unproductive loan spell at Empoli.

The midfielder moved to Empoli on loan in the summer but has not been getting enough playing time.

Juve has been considering recalling him for weeks, and this month offers them a chance to do so.

The midfielder has become the subject of serious transfer interest from Palermo, who wants him to help them return to Serie A.

However, their interest does not impress him, and he may turn them down despite both clubs already reaching an agreement.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Juve and Palermo have agreed to a deal worth 3 million euros.

However, Ranocchia remains reluctant to move to Serie B and seems more inclined to stay at Empoli and fight for his place than to drop down divisions, even if it means more game time.

Juve will not force him, and he has more time to decide his future, so it will be interesting to see how it unfolds.

Juve FC Says

The essence of going out on loan is for more game time, and Ranocchia has not been getting it this term.

If he wants to remain in Serie A, he would be smart to find another club that will trust him with more minutes.