After spending his early years as a journeyman, Matteo Brunori has finally found his niche at Palermo.

The striker displayed his clinical touch throughout the course of the previous campaign, playing a major role in the Sicilians’ successful bid for Serie B promotion.

The Italo-Brazilian contributed to the club’s cause with 25 Serie C goals, before adding another four in the playoffs which booked the Rosanero’s spot in the second tier.

Therefore, Palermo have been eager to maintain the services of the clinical forward who spent the previous campaign on loan from Juventus.

So according to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus and Palermo have finally been able to reach an agreement that would keep Brunori at the Renzo Barbera Stadium.

The source expects the Bianconeri to collect 4 million euros from the player’s sale (2.5 millions as as fixed sum, plus 1.5M as adds-on).

On the other hand, the 27-year-old should sign a contract that ties him to the southerners until 2026.

Brunori had joined Juventus back in January 2020, after completing a switch from Pescara. He was a part of the Bianconeri’s U-23 squad, but never featured for the first team.

During his earlier years, he represented the likes of Reggina, Reggiana, Parma and Arezzo.