Juventus and Fabio Paratici are hopeful their appeal will succeed after the Tottenham sporting director was banned worldwide.

Paratici continued working at Spurs despite playing a huge role in helping Juventus manipulate the value of players when he worked for them.

This is because his ban was initially just in Italy, but things have since changed and FIFA has extended it worldwide, which now affects his job at Tottenham.

The English club is seeking clarity over FIFA’s ban, but Paratici and Juventus have appealed the original decision.

Football Italia reveals the club will know if their appeal has been successful by next month. It is also at the same time Paratici will learn of the outcome of his appeal.

Both parties are confident they have done nothing wrong and will get a favourable judgement.

Juve FC Says

The decision to extend Paratici’s ban on the global stage shows it might be a big problem.

However, our leaders insist it is unjustified and we hope when the outcome of their appeal is read out, it will be good news.

We expect fans to keep supporting the team and for the players to continue working hard to win as many matches as possible before the campaign ends.