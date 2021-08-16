Juventus and Paratici set to compete for Fiorentina star

Who would have thought that the expected departure of Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina would turn out to be one of the main transfer sagas of the summer?

The Serbian has attracted the interest of several top clubs despite the uninspiring campaign of his club, and he’s eager to leave Florence before the end of the month.

In the last few weeks, it was widely believed that the 23-year-old would be joining West Ham United, but the deal has apparently stalled, opening the door of other suitors to pounce on the situation.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are back in the hunt for their longtime transfer target, but will be facing stern competition from an old friend.

Following his departure from the Bianconeri’s management, Fabio Paratici quickly landed himself a new gig in London as sporting director of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian had already reinforced Spurs’ defense with former Juventus player, Cristian Romero, but he apparently intends on landing other Serie A players as well.

Milenkovic is on the final year of his Fiorentina contract, and he doesn’t intend on renewing his deal further, forcing the club to sell him to avoid losing him for free next summer.

The Serbian has been slowly but surely developing at the Artemio Franchi since making the move from Partizan Belgrade in 2017.

For their part, Juventus could be interested in enhancing their defensive department following the departure of Merih Demiral towards Atalanta.

Milenkovic could be valued at around 15 million euros, but the Old Lady would find it hard to match the offers of the wealthy Premier League clubs.