The catastrophic second stint of Paul Pogba at Juventus is reportedly coming to an end in the next few days as the two parties are closing in on an agreement.

The Bianconeri re-signed the Frenchman in July 2022 as a free agent following the expiry of his Manchester United contract, thus replicating a move conducted ten years earlier.

But while his first spell in Turin was an outstanding success, his second was anything but. Pogba’s first season upon his grand return was plagued by never-ending injury problems that saw him miss the vast majority of the matches.

The midfielder was determined to overcome all injury problems in his second season, but instead failed an anti-doping ban on the opening day of the season, so he’s been suspended since September 2023. Luckily for the 31-year-old, his ban has been recently reduced from four years to 18 months, so he’ll be eligible to play again by March 2025.

Nevertheless, Pogba’s return to the field is unlikely to occur in a Juventus jersey, as the Turin-based giants have no plans to keep the France international. The club has been working on rescinding the player’s contract over the past few weeks, and according to Sky Sports (via IlBianconero), the accord is now imminent.

The British source thus expects an official announcement on the matter over the next few days. This would relieve the Bianconeri from the hefty wages of one of their highest earners (8 million euros per year). Pogba has only been earning a minimum salary of 2,000 euros per month during his suspension, but once he returns to action, he will be entitled to earn his original salary.

Therefore, Juventus are determined to solve the matter as soon as possible. On the other hand, Pogba could be looking to resume his career away from Europe, as he’s been recently linked with clubs in the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.