Juventus and PSG battling for Italy international but neither is winning the race

Gigio Donnarumma will play Euro 2020 for Italy without a new team and he is expected to still shine.

But that competition is just for a month and he would need a new club to play for in the 2021/2022 season.

He is in the final few days of his current Milan deal and has strong interest from Juventus.

The Bianconeri had been monitoring his contract situation for much of this season and hoped talks with his club would break down so they could sign him for free.

That is exactly what has happened, but Calciomercato reports that they are no closer to sealing his free transfer than they were before now.

The report maintains that Juventus can only do a deal for the 22-year-old if they offload Wojciech Szczęsny.

His other most serious suitor is PSG and the French side have already been in discussions with the goalies’ agent Mino Raiola.

The report says Leonardo, their sporting director, has met with Raiola to discuss the futures of Moise Kean and Xavi Simmons.

The report says there have been talks about Donnarumma joining, but nothing official has happened just yet.

It is not clear if Max Allegri supports a deal for Donnarumma or not and it would be interesting to see if they sacrifice Szczęsny for him.