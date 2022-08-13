Even though the start of the Serie A campaign is upon us, Juventus are still embroiled in several transfer dealings. The management is adamant on bolstering the middle of the park, and Leandro Parades is apparently the favorite for the job.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his Paris Saint Germain contract, but he’d be willing to leave the French capital this summer in pursuit of additional playing time.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, PSG have set their price at 25 million euros. However, the two sides could reach a compromise at 17 millions.

The source explains how Juventus would be able to finance the deal thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s sale to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have offered the Bianconeri similar figures for the French midfielder, and the Old Lady has already accepted the proposal. Nonetheless, the Premier League giants still have to reach an agreement with the player and his mother over personal terms.

Juve FC say

At the moment, Juventus can only cross their fingers and hope for the best as United and Veronique Rabiot continue to negotiate.

Selling the France international would not only help in funding a transfer for Paredes, but would also save important figures on the wage bill.