Juventus and PSG could swap as many as four players

Juventus and PSG could swap at least four players before this transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri have some players in their current squad who they hope to offload before the transfer window closes.

However, these players don’t have serious suitors yet, and they might be forced to be creative with their departures.

This might include using them as sweeteners to add new players to their squad or swapping them with others.

A report on Calciomercatoweb is now claiming that Juve could swap Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo for two PSG men.

The report claims the Bianconeri are interested in a move for Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa.

They are prepared to offer both players in exchange for the Ligue 1 stars in this window.

Juve FC Says

This is an interesting swap deal, and it means Juve is willing to offload Arthur and McKennie.

The Brazilian is understandably unwanted in Turin because of his poor contributions since he moved to the club.

However, McKennie seems to have won over Max Allegri, and we expected him to stay.

But the Juve gaffer probably prefers to land Paredes instead of keeping the American.

It would be interesting to see if the Parisians will be interested in the players being offered by Juve.