Juventus and PSG eyeing highly decorated defender ahead of summer move

Juventus are eyeing a move for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his availability.

The centre-back has won it all for club and country, winning three consecutive international tournaments with Spain and four Champions League titles with Real, and he doesn’t appear to be done just yet.

Despite his advancing years, the 34 year-old has started each of his club’s matches so far this term, and finished all but one of those.

Ramos is widely considered to be amongst the best defenders in the world even today, so it is no surprise that the European giants are monitoring the situation, with only one year remaining on his current deal.

Sergio will be allowed to talk to clubs in Europe from January over a free transfer at the end of the season, should Real Madrid not agree a new contract with their club captain, although ESPN reports claim that a new deal will likely be tabled.

Should no deal be agreed, Juventus could well task Cristiano Ronaldo with convincing his former teammate to join him in Italy, having spent nine years together in the Spanish capital before his move to Turin.

Juventus do already have experienced defenders in Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, and the latter’s current deal is also set to end next summer, and Ramos could well be the ideal replacement in experience and ability.

Would Ramos be a great signing for the Old Lady despite his age? Would you like to see him reunited with Ronaldo ahead of next season?

Patrick