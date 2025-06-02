Juventus are in constant talks with Paris Saint-Germain as the two clubs are working on determining the future of Randal Kolo Muani.

The newly-crowned European champions splashed €90 million to buy the striker from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman endured 18 disappointing months at Le Parc des Princes, and was eventually excluded from Luis Enrique’s squad and placed on the market.

Randal Kolo Muani facing uncertain future

Getty Images

The Bianconeri were the first to react, securing his services on a dry loan in January. The versatile attacker enjoyed a majestic start, scoring five goals in his first three Serie A appearances, but then suffered a dip in form, only to reconcile with the net in the final weeks of the campaign.

Kolo Muani’s loan stint with the Italian giants will expire at the end of the month, and his future remains up in the air.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have opened new dialogue with PSG in the hopes of finding a solution to keep the striker in Turin.

Juventus & PSG negotiating new deal for Kolo Muani

The newspaper reveals that Juvenus are hoping to extend the loan deal for another year, while adding an option to buy the player at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

On the other hand, the Champions League winners are seeking an agreement that guarantees a permanent transfer, so they’re determined to add an obligation to buy.

The source believes that the two parties should eventually find a compromise that allows Juventus to keep Kolo Muani until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Afterwards, the two clubs would resume their talks in order to find an accord for next season.

It should be noted that the Parisians will also participate in the World Cup, but Enrique has no desire to reinstate the Frenchman in the squad.