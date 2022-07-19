ramsey
Juventus and Ramsey are struggling to agree on a financial settlement

July 19, 2022 - 10:15 am

Juventus and Aaron Ramsey want to end their relationship after the midfielder failed to make an impact at the club.

He has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019 when he joined Juve as a free agent.

The Bianconeri were keen to get the best from him, but injury and poor form have ensured he cannot do much for the club.

He became surplus to requirements last season after playing under three different managers.

He spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Rangers and Juve was hopeful he will do well and earn a permanent transfer to the Scottish club.

However, that never happened, and they want to terminate his deal now.

The Bianconeri have offered him 2m euros to leave, but the former Arsenal midfielder wants 4m euros because he makes 7m euros per annum at the club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he and the Bianconeri are still not close to finding that agreement as things stand.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has been one of the worst signings we have made recently and the midfielder will not be missed.

He represents one of the bad decisions we made under Fabio Paratici.

Hopefully, we can get rid of him soon.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn July 19, 2022 at 10:32 am

    greedy pos.

