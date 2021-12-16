Juventus and Ramsey trying to find the right formula for their inevitable divorce

After two and a half forgettable seasons, Juventus and Aaron Ramsey could be finally set to part ways in January.

The former Arsenal man arrived to the club as a free agent in 2019, but was never able to replicate the type of form that made him a fan favorite in North London.

The 30-year-old has scarcely played for the Bianconeri this season, and is currently at the very bottom of Max Allegri’s pecking order in the middle of the park.

Therefore, a divorce appear to be imminent, but it remains to be seen which formula will be adopted.

According to JuventusNews24, the Welshman is looking for a golden handshake before rescinding his contract with Juventus which is set to expire in 2023.

On the other hand, Juventus would like to recuperate a part of their losses by selling the player who is regarded to be one of the highest earners at the club.

At the end of the day, a compromise is expected to be found, and that could potentially be a temporary loan move with Juventus paying a part of his hefty salary.

Juve FC say

Both parties are obviously desperate for an immediate solution, but sacrifices need to be made on both ends.

Juventus probably won’t receive a lucrative offer for their wantaway midfielder in the middle of the season, and the player is unlikely to receive his golden handshake.

If another club is interested in the Welshman’s services and willing to pay a part of the wages, then it might not be a terrible idea after all.