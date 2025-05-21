Juventus are actively exploring the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. With the aim of returning to the top tier of European competition, the Bianconeri intend to support manager Igor Tudor with reinforcements, particularly if he succeeds in securing a Champions League qualification spot by the end of the campaign.

As one of the most prestigious clubs in European football, Juventus are determined to return to their former competitive heights. However, with their place in the top four currently at risk, the club is wasting no time in laying the groundwork for a more successful future. Several players have emerged as potential targets, and the latest name to appear on their shortlist is Cristhian Mosquera.

Juventus Face Competition from RB Leipzig for Mosquera

Mosquera, who currently plays for Valencia, has been a standout performer for the Spanish side throughout the season. At just 20 years old, he played a vital role in helping Valencia avoid relegation and has established himself as one of their most consistent and composed defenders. His performances have attracted interest across Europe, with Juventus keen to add him to their squad for next term.

However, the Bianconeri are not alone in their pursuit. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, RB Leipzig are also in the running to secure the young defender’s signature and are currently believed to be leading the race. The German club are known for identifying and developing young talent, making them a serious contender in any competition for emerging players.

Balancing Youth with Experience

While Mosquera’s age and ability make him an attractive option, there is a case to be made for Juventus focusing more on experienced players. The current squad already features a number of young talents, and adding further inexperience could create imbalance, especially in high-stakes competitions like the Champions League.

That said, Mosquera’s composure, tactical intelligence and potential for growth are qualities that could benefit Juventus in the long term. If the club can strike the right balance between youth and experience, he may well prove to be a valuable addition to the defensive line.

As the summer window approaches, Juventus will need to act decisively if they are to secure targets such as Mosquera and position themselves strongly for the challenges ahead.