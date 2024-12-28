Juventus and Real Betis have hit an impasse in their negotiations over Arthur Melo, with talks stalling due to differences in the terms of the loan agreement. The Brazilian midfielder has not featured in any competitive matches this season, having been made surplus to requirements by the Bianconeri. After failing to secure a move earlier in the year, Arthur is eager to find a new club for the second half of the campaign, and Real Betis has emerged as a potential destination.

The Spanish club has shown strong interest in taking Arthur on loan, and Juventus has been in open discussions with them in hopes of reaching an agreement soon. Arthur, for his part, is looking forward to returning to Spain and reigniting his career in La Liga. However, despite the initial positive talks, the two clubs have not yet reached a consensus.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the main point of contention is the structure of the loan deal. Juventus is reportedly seeking to include an option or an obligation for Betis to make the move permanent at the end of the season. However, Betis is not keen on adding such a clause to the agreement. The Spanish club is only interested in a simple six-month loan with no commitment beyond the current season.

Additionally, Betis is willing to cover the entirety of Arthur’s salary during his loan spell, which could help Juventus alleviate some of their wage burden. Despite this, the Bianconeri must now decide whether to accept Betis’ terms or hold out for a more favourable deal.

For Juventus, the priority is making it easier for Arthur to secure a move. If he performs well in Spain during the second half of the season, the midfielder could attract permanent suitors in the summer transfer window. A successful loan spell could help revive his career, and Juventus would benefit from either a potential sale or a loan fee.

As the deadline approaches, it remains to be seen whether Juventus will accept Betis’ terms or push for a more permanent arrangement. Regardless, the decision will have a significant impact on both Arthur’s future and Juventus’ financial plans for the upcoming months.