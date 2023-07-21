Juventus is currently entertaining interest from various clubs in Dusan Vlahovic, their highly sought-after Serbian striker. While the Bianconeri would prefer to keep him as he is considered one of the top players globally, they are also aware that every player has a price, and if a substantial offer arises, they might consider selling him.

In preparation for a potential departure, Juventus has already proactively reached an agreement to bring in Romelu Lukaku as a replacement during this transfer window.

As of now, PSG appears to be the primary suitor for Vlahovic. However, they are not the only club showing interest in securing his signature. Real Madrid remains keen on the former Fiorentina player and would be willing to work on a deal to bring him into their squad if the opportunity arises, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

The two clubs are set to meet during their pre-season tours in the United States of America. As they come together for these matches, it is speculated that they could discuss a potential transfer deal for Vlahovic. This meeting could offer an opportunity to explore the Serbian striker’s future and assess the feasibility of a transfer to Los Blancos.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is a player we should keep, but he has struggled on our books so far, so we need a frontman who can perform comfortably under Max Allegri.

Lukaku has the physicality and experience to be an upgrade to the Serbian star in this campaign and we should look to pursue a move for him.

Hopefully, Madrid will agree to a deal to land Vlahovic so we can replace him early in the transfer window.