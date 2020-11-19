Juventus and Real Madrid set to play merry go round over two players

Two of the most high-profile soon to be free agents in Europe at the moment are Sergio Ramos and David Alaba.

Both players have been linked with a move to Juventus and some other top European teams.

Alaba is out of a contract at Bayern Munich after this season and Ramos is struggling to reach an agreement over a new deal with Real Madrid at the moment.

Marca via Calciomercato is pushing the narrative that Alaba is set to join Real Madrid and that his arrival at the Bernabeu isn’t dependent on the future of Ramos.

What this means is that if Alaba joins Madrid, Ramos can still leave or stay and that opens the door for Juventus to land the Spaniard.

Juve also wants Alaba, and if the Bianconeri wins the race for his signature, then Ramos will probably not be joining up with them.

Alaba is just 28, and he seems to be a more ideal signing for the Bianconeri considering that they have been focusing on signing younger players recently.

Ramos, however, is more experienced and has won the Champions League on multiple occasion at Madrid, he might be the perfect signing to help Juventus win the trophy.