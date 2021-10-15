Dembele
Juventus and rivals boosted in chase for Barcelona star

October 15, 2021 - 10:15 pm

Barcelona are struggling to tie Ousmane Dembele down to a new contract, with Juventus, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United all holding an interest in his signature.

The winger has struggled to prove his worth to the Catalan club, having suffered numerous injury setbacks since joining the club for an enormous fee from Borussia Dortmund, but his ability remains known to all.

His strengths are there for all to see when he is fit, with the biggest issue his ability to showcase those skills for long spells, but clubs are used to overlooking players injury records in favour of landing a player with exceptional ability, and there could well be a battle for his signature in the coming months.

Diario Sport names the Old Lady amongst those linked with his signature on a possible free transfer next summer, while the latest report insists that Barca are set to to make a saving by losing his salary from their budget, with no new deal close.

Should Juve avoid injury-prone players? Or would the chance to sign a top talent on a free transfer be too good to turn down?

