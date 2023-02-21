Juventus and Roma are battling for Serie A defender

Emil Holm has impressed in the colours of Spezia this season and the defender is likely to leave them at the end of the term.

Juventus has an interest in him and could have made their move in the last transfer window. However, they never did.

Spezia probably wouldn’t have agreed on a deal to offload him, but the next transfer window is a much better time to sell players and he is one to keep an eye on.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the 22-year-old is also on the radar of AS Roma and the Giallorossi will battle Juve to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Holm has been one of the finest young full-backs in Serie A this season and will fit into our plans to start using younger players.

At 22, he could play at the highest level for over a decade, which means he represents an excellent long-term investment.

We have a manager who now trusts young players and Max Allegri will likely push for the transfer, which means the Swede does not have to worry about playing time at the Allianz Stadium.

We will hopefully do everything to beat Roma and his other suitors to his signature.