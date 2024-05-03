Juventus are reportedly set their sights on Roma wingback Leonardo Spinazzola as well as two promising youngsters.

The two clubs will lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, but a few skirmishes could also ensue on the market.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus are contemplating a move for their former wingback Leonardo Spinazzola.

The 31-year-old is a Bianconeri youth product who joined Roma in 2019 when the two clubs pulled off an exchange deal that saw Luca Pellegrini heading in the opposite direction.

The Euro 2020 winner is currently running on an expiring contract, but Daniele De Rossi has asked the Giallorossi management to maintain his services.

For their part, Juventus would like to bring back the left-back as a depth option. His status as a homegrown player will also be useful for UEFA lists.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are still eager to sign Roma U19 captain Luigi Cherubini. The winger was close to joining Juventus in January but the move collapsed due to an injury.

Like Spinazzola, the 20-year-old’s contract with the capital side will expire at the end of the season, so he would be free to sign for Juve where he would likely join the Next Gen ranks.

Finally, Juventus and Roma are both keen to lure in Giuseppe Pipitò who is one of the most promising U14 starlets in Italy.

The striker, born in 2010, is currently developing his game at Palermo, but the Bianconeri and Giallorossi are both desperate to poach his services.