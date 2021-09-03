Juventus and Roma both suffer injuries on international duty

Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vina have both picked up injuries whilst playing for Uruguay against Peru last night, leaving both Serie A sides Roma and Juventus awaiting further information on their players.

Teams have already had concerns over their squad for after the international break, with current quarantine rules likely to force certain players to be unavailable on their returns.

Juve will now have the added worry over Bentancur returning in time for the clash with Napoli next Saturday, when we will be aiming to win our first Serie A match of the campaign after two disappointing results.

We are not alone however, with Bentancur joined by international team-mate Vina reported by Football Italia to have been substituted in the 71st minute with injury, with Roma also worried over their star’s availability.

Most internationals still have more than one fixture ahead also before they are set to return to their domestic sides, although we will be less worried given our options in midfield, while the Giallorossi aren’t as blessed in their left-back roles.

Roma are set play host to Sassuolo on Saturday, shortly after Juve have to take on the Azzurri away.

Would Bentancur have been likely to start if he was to return available regardless?

Patrick