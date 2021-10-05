Juventus and Roma could compete for Champions League winning defender

With financial crisis putting the majority of Serie A clubs in the red, signing a quality free agent is arguably the ideal solution for Italian clubs at the moment.

Last season, Antonio Rudiger put on some colossal displays for Chelsea en route towards Champions League glory. The German remains an ever-present member of Thomas Tuchel’s backline.

However, the 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, as he’s apparently walking towards the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

Naturally, a host of European clubs would be eager to sign a player with such profile, and a return to Italy could be on the cards.

According to Spanish reports via TuttoJuve, Juventus and Roma could be set to battle for Rudiger’s signature.

The Germany international already played for the Italian capital side between 2015 and 2017 before sealing a switch to West London.

For their part, the Bianconeri are in need of defensive reinforcement. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci remain some of the best center backs in the world, but they aren’t getting any younger. Moreover, Daniele Rugani remains far from being convincing.

Nevertheless, many things can still change between now and the end of the season, and the former Stuttgart man could end up renewing his contract with the Blues after all.