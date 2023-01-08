Juventus and Roma disagree over Karsdorp’s valuation

Juventus has an interest in Rick Karsdorp as the defender appears to be heading out of AS Roma following a dispute with Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss believes the player let the team down in a competitive game and has asked the Giallorossi to offload him.

Juve wants to take advantage of the situation to add him to their squad and expected the move to be easy, but that hasn’t been the case.

A report on Tuttujuve reveals the Bianconeri see him as a player worth around 5m euros and will not pay more than that to secure his signature.

However, Roma is not looking to take a loss on his departure even though he is not in their first-team plans now and has a higher valuation.

The Romans believe the full-back is worth around 10m euros and are prepared to ask for that much before releasing him.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp is not useful to Roma if their manager will not play him, so it makes no sense that they want a lot of money to offload him.

The Dutchman is a good player, but he is now out of favour in Rome, so he should be allowed to leave them cheaply.